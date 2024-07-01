Orlando Health buys three properties near main campus for $10 million

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Orlando Health just bought a trio of properties at its campus near downtown.

The nonprofit health system on June 26 bought 2.71 acres of property worth $10 million from two separate entities. Here’s more on each purchase:

1107 Atlanta Ave.: The 0.56-acre property includes a pair of commercial buildings that are each 1,250 square feet. Sold for $2.1 million on June 26 by an entity connected to Miami-based Triton North.

1125 Atlanta Ave.: The 0.56-acre property includes a 4,200-square-foot industrial building and was purchased from Orin G. Cooper II for $2 million on June 25.

1120 S. Hughey Ave.: The 1.59-acre property includes three warehouses that are 16,000 square feet, 7,121 square feet and 2,855 square feet. An entity connected to Miami-based Triton North sold the property for $5.9 million on June 26.

