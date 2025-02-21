Orlando Health to close Brevard hospital months after buying it

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Orlando Health will close one of the hospitals it acquired in Brevard County and also hinted at plans to replace it with a new state-of-the-art facility.

The nonprofit system said it would close the 198-bed Rockledge Hospital and four hospital-based outpatient departments by April 22. The system acquired Rockledge along with a 119-bed Melbourne hospital and a 145-bed Sebastian River hospital when it bought them in a $460 million deal from Steward Health Care.

The system does not plan to close Orlando Health Melbourne Hospital and Orlando Health Sebastian River Hospital.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2025 Cox Media Group