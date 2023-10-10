Orlando Health expands virtual nursing with artificial intelligence

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Health will now have more cutting-edge technology with the distribution of ThinkAndor Virtual Hospital.

The company said this will provide a platform for virtual care, maximize resources and improve workflow.

ThinkAndor uses advanced artificial technology, like Open AI and ChatGPT, to provide an efficient command center.

According to a news release, this will help 40% of nurses’ administrative work, including patient registration, medication verification, listening to patient events and discharge planning.

Patients’ families and caregivers can also coordinate with nurses through the virtual nursing module.

Darius Love is Orlando Health’s assistant vice president of workforce optimization and redesign. He said this supports the hospital system’s commitment to patient care.

“The use of this technology will provide patients with an extra layer of support under our care and assist our dedicated team members by putting a virtual set of eyes and ears in every room, which enables a safer environment for everyone,” he said.

