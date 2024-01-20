Orlando Health provides robotic lung to help cancer patients

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orlando Health officials showed off a revolutionary new lung cancer tool.

Doctors showed off the robotic tools at the Orlando Health Cancer Institute in Ocoee on Wednesday.

Some of these devices include a tube system that uses GPS-like technology to locate lung nodules.

Another device allows surgeons to perform small incisions on complicated patients.

A former patient said these tools allowed him to keep playing the trombone.

Orlando Health will also offer free lung cancer screenings as part of the reveal.

They recommend anyone over 50 who was a past smoker to see if they qualify.

