Orlando Health unveils Fetal Care Center at Winnie Palmer Hospital

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Health announces the opening of its Fetal Care Center, a facility for patients with high-risk pregnancies.
Set to open on June 13 at Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Babies, the 5,725-square-foot center offers:
• Six ultrasound exam rooms
• Two fetal non-stress test (NST) bays
• A dedicated consultation room
• Conferencing space with real-time connectivity to the hospital’s Operating Room
The conference space allows coordination and real-time access with surgical teams for fetal diagnoses and in-utero procedures, providing more information for families.
“Our Maternal-Fetal Medicine team is committed to providing the highest level of care for mothers and babies experiencing high-risk conditions...This new space gives us the tools and capacity to do even more—supporting families through diagnosis, treatment, and birth with the compassion and expertise they deserve.”— Dr. Mike Vlastos, director of the Fetal Care Center
