Orlando Health unveils Fetal Care Center at Winnie Palmer Hospital

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Health announces the opening of its Fetal Care Center, a facility for patients with high-risk pregnancies.

Set to open on June 13 at Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Babies, the 5,725-square-foot center offers:

• Six ultrasound exam rooms

• Two fetal non-stress test (NST) bays

• A dedicated consultation room

• Conferencing space with real-time connectivity to the hospital’s Operating Room

The conference space allows coordination and real-time access with surgical teams for fetal diagnoses and in-utero procedures, providing more information for families.

“Our Maternal-Fetal Medicine team is committed to providing the highest level of care for mothers and babies experiencing high-risk conditions...This new space gives us the tools and capacity to do even more—supporting families through diagnosis, treatment, and birth with the compassion and expertise they deserve.” — Dr. Mike Vlastos, director of the Fetal Care Center

