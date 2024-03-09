Orlando homebuilder Park Square Homes cues up new project near The Villages

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The growth and economic momentum of The Villages — Central Florida’s mega-retirement community — continues to attract new projects to its periphery, with an Orlando-based homebuilder the latest to ramp up plans for a new development.

Park Square Homes has site work underway for its new Highfield at Twisted Oaks community, which will bring 130 new homes to the Wildwood area just west of The Villages, near the intersection Sumter County Road 462 East and Sumpter County Road 205.

Read: You’re invited: SPCA hosts Kitten Shower Donation Drive in Titusville on Saturday

Nicole Stanton, Park Square’s vice president of sales and marketing, told Orlando Business Journal vertical construction on homes will begin by the end of the second quarter, and homes in the community will be priced in the low-$300,000s.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group