Orlando hospital teams up with YMCA to offer cancer patient membership

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Health and the YMCA of Central Florida will assist cancer survivors with a new partnership.

Membership in the LIVESTRONG program will allow patients to prioritize their physical health.

The 12-week program includes cardiovascular conditioning, strength training, balance and flexibility exercises.

It will support survivors of any type of cancer.

YMCA-certified instructors will help assess patients’ physical well-being before and after the program.

Patients can continue wellness programs at the YMCA.

Orlando Health said exercise, nutrition and stress management help improve recovery after cancer treatment.

The hospital system was inspired to join the YMCA as an extension of a different program called “pre-hab.”

