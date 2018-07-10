Orlando is (somehow) the 3rd best U.S. city to drive in, study says

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando is the third-best city to drive in, according to Washington-based consumer website WalletHub.com.
WalletHub ranked the country’s 100 largest cities based on 29 factors including gas prices, annual hours of traffic delays and the number of auto repair shops.
Raleigh, NC was ranked the best city to drive in, thanks mostly to its low cost of car ownership and car maintenance. Corpus Christi, TX was the runner-up city thanks to its high marks for traffic and infrastructure.
Orlando was ranked third overall. The City Beautiful was ranked third when it came to traffic and infrastructure, but 83rd when it came to safety, which weighed accident likelihood, traffic fatality rank, rate of car thefts, strictness of DUI punishment and other factors.
Further down the list, Jacksonville was ranked 10th overall, while Miami came in 74th place. Oakland, CA, San Francisco and Detroit were ranked 98-100, respectively.
