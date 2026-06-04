Orlando landmarks to light up purple for National Naloxone Awareness Day

ORLANDO, Fla. — National Naloxone Awareness Day will be marked Saturday, June 6 with events and landmarks across the country lighting up purple to raise awareness about overdose reversal medication.

Victoria’s Voice Foundation, which was founded by Jackie and David Siegel after the death of their 18-year-old daughter, Victoria, launched the awareness day in 2023 with bipartisan congressional support.

Victoria Siegel died from an accidental drug overdose on June 6, 2015.

The foundation said more than 150 buildings, landmarks and skylines across the country will glow purple June 6, including landmarks in Orlando.

Naloxone, commonly sold under the brand name Narcan, can rapidly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose and restore normal breathing within minutes.

Victoria’s Voice said the awareness day is meant to expand access to naloxone, reduce stigma and encourage more people to learn how to use the medication.

“Naloxone saves lives, and we must do everything we can to increase access and awareness,” Jackie Siegel said in a news release.

The foundation held an event on Capitol Hill this week with families, advocates, lawmakers, law enforcement and first responders.

Speakers included Siegel, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma, White House National Drug Control Policy Director Sara Carter and DEA Assistant Administrator Cheri Oz.

The foundation said National Naloxone Awareness Day is also being marked with local events, proclamations and free naloxone giveaways in several communities.

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