0 Orlando leaders discuss plan to replace Lime bikes with electric scooters

ORLANDO, Fla. - It's been one year since Lime bikes started showing up on Orlando's streets and now they could be just a month or two away from being gone.

The city of Orlando discussed a plan Monday to replace the bikes with the two-wheeled scooters.

During the meeting, city leaders moved forward with a plan to bring in the scooters, but it's not a done deal yet.

Starting next year, it looks like Lime bikes will be replaced by hundreds of scooters.

The new pilot ordinance passed its first hurdle during the meeting and the issue will be up for a second vote in December.

Orlando leaders appear to be warming to the idea of electric scooters on streets and sidewalks in downtown Orlando.

But the decision Monday did not come concern free.

“What if they hit somebody? That's my main concern,” said Orlando city commissioner Patty Sheehan. “Because I’ve got seniors that are walking through downtown. That's the only way they can get around they're very concerned about the bikes sharing the sidewalks as it is.”

City staff has written the ordinance to require riders to be at least 18 years old, and scooters to have maximum speeds of 10 miles per hour.

The companies will be required to carry insurance, but there are real concerns about identifying riders who may injure pedestrians.

In many cities, the scooters have generated complaints over blocking sidewalks, especially disabled access points.

“The fact of the matter is if we start having issues with interference with pedestrians and motor scooters on Orange Avenue, we need to stop it,” said commissioner Robert Stuart.

City staffers answering those questions is the purpose of the pilot program.

The city will monitor emergency rooms for injury reports, and scooter providers will have to keep staff on call 24 hours a day and clean up any problem areas within two hours of a complaint by the city.

