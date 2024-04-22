Orlando leaders to discuss renovations at Bob Carr Theater

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando city officials are expected to discuss renovations for the Bob Carr Theater on Monday.

The city says an advisory committee picked a firm for the Bob Carr Adaptive Reuse Project.

They recommend Baker Barrios Architects after three months of presentations.

City leaders will listen to the recommendations at the meeting, which starts at 2 p.m.

