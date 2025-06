ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic announces its upcoming home preseason schedule.

The Magic will take on the Miami Heat on Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. and the New Orleans Pelicans on Oct. 16 at 7 p.m.

The entire 2025 preseason schedule will be announced at a later date.

For information on tickets, call 407-89-MAGIC or visit the Orlando Magic website.

