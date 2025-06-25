Orlando Magic CEO Alex Martins to step down

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic confirmed Tuesday that its CEO, Alex Martins, is stepping down.

Alex Martins will transition to the Magic’s Vice Chair role effective July 1.

“We thank Alex for his exemplary service to the Magic organization as CEO,” said Orlando Magic Chairman Dan DeVos. “Since joining the team in 1989, Alex’s commitment to excellence has distinguished him as an extraordinary leader in our organization and the Orlando community.”

Ryan DeVos will step into an expanded role as Managing Director, working closely with Charlie Freeman, Jeff Weltman, and the Magic Board of Directors. Officials said his responsibilities will include aligning the Magic organization with DeVos family values and deepening community and partner relationships.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group