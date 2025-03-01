Local

Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs out indefinitely with a left knee injury

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs has been diagnosed with a trochlea injury in his left knee and is out indefintely, according to team officials.

Suggs was working his way back into the lineup from a back injury.

During his rehab, Suggs was experiencing discomfort, which led to additional evaluation and a MRI revealing his injury.

Suggs has missed 24 games this season due to injury.

Most Read