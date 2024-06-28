Orlando Magic introduce 2024 first round pick Tristan da Silva

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic introduced their 2024 first round pick Tristan da Silva to the media Friday afternoon.

The Magic rookie from Colorado took photos with his parents fir the media, his father already rocking Magic gear.

The 23-year-old from Germany hopes to use his college experience to find a way to help the young core of the Magic.

“It’s very rare to go into a situation with a lot of young talent that’s already done so much,” da Silva said at his introductory press conference on Friday at the AdventHealth Training Center in Orlando. “It’s really special to join that group. I feel good going into a situation where I know there’s a lot of players that are in a similar mind space as me and the same chapter in their career, even though they might have already played for three years. I’m really excited to just join that team and complement them.”

Da Silva joins Franz and Mo Wagner as the third German player on the team.

