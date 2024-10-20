Orlando Magic open season in Miami on Wednesday

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Wednesday, the Orlando Magic will head south to tip off the season against the Miami Heat.

The Magic wrapped up their final preseason game on Thursday against the Philadelphia 76ers with a 114-99 victory at the Kia Center.

Orlando is coming off a 2023-24 season where they made their first postseason since 2019-2020.

The Magic lost the seven-game aeries against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Orlando returns the bulk of its starters from last season. Paolo Banchero is entering his third season with the Magic, along with Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., and Jalen Suggs.

The Magic also added free agents Kentavious Calwell-Pope and Cory Joseph and exercised options for Anthony Black and Jett Howard in the off-season.

The team re-signed Mo Wagner and Gary Harris to new deals, keeping the core bench players around for a couple more years.

Cole Anthony, Johnathon Issac, Caleb Houstan, and Goga Bitadze also will return this year.

The Magic and Miami Heat’s regular-season opener starts at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23, and will air on Bally Sports Florida.

The Magic will play their first home game at the Kia Center on Friday, Oct. 25, at 7:00 p.m. against the Brooklyn Nets.

Tickets for the home opener are on sale on the Orlando Magic website.





