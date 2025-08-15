Orlando Magic releases the 2025-2026 regular season schedule

ORLANDO, Fla. — The NBA 2025-2026 regular season schedule was released today.

The Orlando Magic will open their season against the Miami Heat at the Kia Center on October 22nd.

The Orlando Magic will have 14 games broadcast on national television this year.

The Magic finished the 2024-2025 season 41-41, and were eliminated in the first round against the Boston Celtics.

