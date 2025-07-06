Orlando Magic sign guard Tyus Jones

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic have signed free agent guard Tyus Jones, the team announced Sunday.

Last season, he played 81 games with Phoenix, averaging 10.2 points, 5.3 assists, and 2.4 rebounds per game.

“We are excited to welcome Tyus (Jones) to the Orlando Magic family,” said Jeff Weltman, President of Basketball Operations. “He is the ultimate pro, who will bring to our team a blend of IQ, playmaking and shooting.”

Jones ranked second in the NBA in assists-to-turnover ratio last season. He has led the league in this category for six consecutive seasons, setting a league record.

Originally drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2015, Jones has played for several teams, including the Minnesota Timberwolves, Memphis Grizzlies, Washington Wizards, and Phoenix Suns.

Over his career, he has averaged 7.7 points, 4.4 assists, and 2.0 rebounds per game.

Jones will wear number 2 with the Orlando Magic.

