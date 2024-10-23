Orlando Magic unveils co-branded craft beer

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic announced a new partnership on Tuesday with a local craft brewery.

The sports team and Crooked Can Brewing Company unveiled a new co-branded Magic craft bear, “The Sixth Man Lager.”

Fans attending the Magic’s home opener can taste the drink when it debuts at the Kia Center on Friday.

It will also be offered at the brewery’s location in Winter Garden and select Central Florida retailers.

“As the hometown beer of Orlando, we could not be more pleased to partner with the hometown team,” said Andy Sheeter, founder of Crooked Can Brewing Company. “We are looking forward to a successful season and a long-lasting partnership.”

This partnership will also feature a branded bar on the Kia Center’s Club Level and a cart on the Terrace Level.

Magic officials said they are excited to work with the brewing company because it represents a shared “pride for our community and a strong connection with our fans.”

