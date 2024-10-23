City welcomes road improvements in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — The City of Orlando has entered a new phase in safety with the latest road improvements.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, District 5 Interim City Commissioner Shan Rose, and District 6 Orange County Commissioner Michael Scott attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday.

The Florida Department of Transportation also worked on the project.

This roadway extension project connects South Street to Gore Street.

It’s part of the city’s efforts to improve travel and safety for drivers and pedestrians.

The upgrades also help Orlando’s Vision Zero initiative to eliminate traffic deaths and serious injuries by 2040.

Here is a list of the project milestones:

New intersection and traffic signals at Terry Avenue and South Street

A raised intersection at Hicks Avenue and Anderson Street

A raised midblock crosswalk on Hicks Avenue north of McDevitt Street

12 ft-wide trails and decorative streetlamps on both sides of Hicks Avenue

Wastewater pipe replacement along Hicks Avenue

Stormwater pond on Hicks Avenue

New landscaping/beautification throughout the corridor

New intersection and traffic signals at Anderson Street

A new intersection and roundabout at Carter Street

New 12 ft-wide trails and decorative streetlamps along both sides of Hicks Avenue

Roundabouts at Carter Street and Conley Street/Callahan Drive

Over two dozen on-street parking spaces between Carter Street and Gore Street

Increased access to westbound I-4 from Hicks Avenue via the Gore Street on-ramp

