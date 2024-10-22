Volusia County offers temporary flooding solution in Orange City

ORANGE CITY, Fla. — Volusia County crews are working to construct a temporary road so people can cross flood waters and get to their homes.

It’s happening on Miller Road, an unincorporated part of Orange City.

The flooding is a result of Hurricane Milton, and it has forced neighbors to find creative ways to get around.

“I am getting pretty good at it. I hauled a dozen or two eggs the other day, hopping fences, and didn’t break one. That is pretty good for an old guy, right?” said Tony Frank.

Frank said he has had to take trails through the woods to get to and from his house. The county has temporarily raised the road to help.

We flew over the area and saw water up to people’s homes, but county leaders said, fortunately, the flooding never made it inside.

The county said it will continue monitoring Miller Lake’s levels but has no plans to pump it.

The county is working hard to finish the road by Tuesday but said it could take until Wednesday.

