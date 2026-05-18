Florida law allows certified staff to carry guns at state colleges and universities

ORLANDO, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a new bill that will allow staff at state colleges and universities to carry guns on campus.

The new law expands Florida’s existing school guardian program.

Under the new law, staff members who choose to carry guns must undergo weapons training.

These staff members must also be certified by a sheriff to participate in the program.

Participation in the school guardian program is not mandatory for educators.

The new law has drawn criticism from some, including a professor at Florida State University.

The professor, who survived a mass shooting last year, expressed concern that the new measure could be detrimental.

The professor believes the law may do more harm than good.

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