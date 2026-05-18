FAA lowers air traffic controller staffing targets

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has lowered its air traffic controller staffing targets for the 2026-2028 workforce plan.

The agency now states it needs just more than 12,500 certified professional controllers, a reduction from earlier projections.

This new target is down from the more than 14,600 controllers the FAA projected just two years ago, according to new numbers from the agency.

Air traffic controllers perform the critical job of keeping planes moving safely through the skies, guiding takeoffs, landings and traffic in some of the country’s busiest airspaces.

The FAA states these new numbers are based on updated research and modern staffing models designed to improve efficiency.

Even with this lower target, training for controllers is ramping up.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy spoke exclusively with Channel 9 during a recent visit to Orlando International Airport.

Secretary Duffy stated the goal is to “supercharge” air traffic controller hiring and affirmed the increased training efforts.

Duffy also highlighted the complexities of moving experienced controllers, noting that every airspace operates differently.

With air travel continuing to grow, the FAA states its push to train and certify controllers will remain a top priority.

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