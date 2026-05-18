Brevard County man receives 15-year prison term for drug trafficking

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Brevard County man has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for drug and firearm offenses, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida.

Victor Raul Cordero Arocho, 39, of Melbourne, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Julie S. Sneed.

Prosecutors said Cordero Arocho pleaded guilty Jan. 29 to distributing and possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine, as well as possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

According to court documents, Cordero Arocho sold a confidential source about 3 pounds of methamphetamine and 2 ounces of fentanyl from his Melbourne residence between August and September 2025.

Law enforcement later executed a search warrant at the residence in October 2025.

Prosecutors said investigators recovered more than 12 ounces of cocaine, about 2.5 ounces of fentanyl and drug processing materials.

Investigators also found a loaded handgun and a loaded rifle inside the home, according to prosecutors.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Megan Testerman prosecuted the case.

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