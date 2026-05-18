Monster Jam Freestyle Mania coming to Orlando’s Kia Center

ORLANDO, Fla. — Monster Jam is bringing an all-new freestyle team event to Orlando this summer.

Monster Jam Freestyle Mania will take over Kia Center on Saturday, Aug. 8, and Sunday, Aug. 9, giving fans a new kind of live motorsports experience that pairs Monster Jam trucks with freestyle motocross bikes.

The event will feature Monster Jam trucks and FMX riders teaming up for a high-energy competition with racing, tricks, jumps, backflips and fan scoring.

Organizers said the Orlando event will include eight teams competing across five total competitions. Monster Jam trucks will compete in Racing, 2 Wheel Skills and Freestyle, while FMX bikes will compete in Best Whip and Best Trick.

Fans will be able to score the athletes in real time based on their skills, stunts and saves, helping crown the Team Event Champion.

The Orlando lineup is expected to include teams based on some of Monster Jam’s most popular trucks, including Grave Digger, El Toro Loco, Sparkle Smash, JCB DIGatron, Megalodon and Zombie.

El Toro Loco is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2026.

The competition will also include a sibling rivalry, with Brandan Tulachka and Mikayla Tulachka competing against each other for the Orlando event championship.

Event schedule

Monster Jam Freestyle Mania will be held at Kia Center, located at 400 W. Church St. in downtown Orlando.

Saturday, Aug. 8

Event times: noon and 6 p.m.

Pit Party: 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Sunday, Aug. 9

Event time: 1 p.m.

Pit Party: 10:30 a.m. to noon

An event ticket and Pit Party pass are required for Pit Party entry.

Monster Jam Pit Party

Fans can start the day early at the Monster Jam Pit Party, which will be held before the shows on both Saturday and Sunday.

The Pit Party gives fans a chance to see the trucks and bikes up close, take photos, meet drivers and riders, get autographs and take part in family-friendly activities.

Organizers said the Pit Party also gives fans a closer look at how the 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks are built for competition.

Tickets

Tickets and Pit Party passes are on sale now through Ticketmaster and the Kia Center box office.

Ticket prices are subject to change, and additional venue and ticketing fees may apply.

Organizers said the truck, driver and rider lineup is subject to change.

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