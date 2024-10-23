Kia Center debuts new food options

ORLANDO, Fla. — The next time you head to the Kia Center, you can experience eight local food favorites.

Orlando Table will introduce five new restaurants offering food and beverages starting this week.

They will serve everything from lobster to ice cream and Mexican dishes.

Guests can also try the new 4-Or-7 menu, a nod to Orlando’s 407 area code.

Read: Tickets for Epic Universe theme park go on sale

The menu includes popcorn, soda, beer and hotdogs for $4 or $7.

Over 500 hospitality team members serve guests at the Kia Center on event nights.

Fourteen local nonprofits will raise over $1 million through volunteer efforts at concession stands.

Read: City welcomes road improvements in downtown Orlando

These food and beverage options will be available for Orlando Magic and Orlando Solar Bears games, concerts and family shows during the 2024-2025 season.

So when the Magic play at home for the first time this season on Friday, you can check out the new restaurants.

Awesome morning at @TheKiaCenter!



Check out some of the new food offerings this season for @OrlandoMagic, @OrlandoHockey games and concerts.



Showcasing local Orlando restaurants. pic.twitter.com/oQGPaaM3T3 — Alex Walker (@AlexWalkerTV) October 22, 2024

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group