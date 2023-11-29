Orlando Magic’s Paolo Banchero named NBA’s Eastern Conference Player Of The Week

ORLANDO, Fla. — ORLANDO, Fla. – The NBA has announced that Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero has been named the NBA’s Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the period ending Nov. 26, 2023.

It marks the first time that Banchero has won the league’s top weekly honor in his career.

Banchero becomes the 13th player in Orlando Magic history to be named NBA’s Eastern Conference Player of the Week and the first since Nikola Vučević on Nov. 17, 2019.

During four games last week, Banchero averaged 23.5 ppg., 5.5 rpg., 5.0 apg. and 1.00 blkpg. in 34.5 minpg., while shooting 54% from the floor and 53% from three-point range. He led (or tied) the Magic in scoring, rebounding, and in assists once.

Banchero scored 20+ points in all four games and has scored 20+ points in five consecutive outings.

Orlando went a perfect 4-0 last week with wins over Toronto, Denver, Boston and Charlotte, and is currently riding a seven-game winning streak, tied for the longest active win streak in the NBA.

The 2022-23 NBA Rookie of the Year, Banchero has played and started in all 17 games this season for Orlando, averaging a team-high 19.8 ppg., 6.5 rpg., a team-high 4.6 apg. and 1.18 stlpg. in 33.5 minpg.

He has led (or tied) the Magic in scoring seven times, rebounding three times and in assists five times.

Banchero has scored in double figures 16 times, 20+ points nine times and 30+ points once, including a season-high 30 points on Nov. 2 @ Utah.

The Magic look to extend their seven-game winning streak tonight in the first of back-to-back home games against the Washington Wizards. Tip off is at 7 p.m.

