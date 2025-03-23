Orlando Magic’s Wendell Carter Jr. hosts VA charity event

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Magic Center Wendell Carter Jr. hosted a charity event last night that benefited the VA Center for Development & Civic Engagement’s STEM programs.

The event at Top Golf Orlando included many people, celebrities, and Magic talent. People could also participate in golf, spade tournaments, and silent auctions.

Carter presented a $20k dollar check to help the VA center kickstart the innovative initiative designed to empower veterans with valuable skills.

Carter’s A Platform² Foundation is set up to empower youth and families through programs and resources designed to elevate their quality of life and create opportunities for success.

In just his short time in the NBA, his foundation has already had major impacts on the community, including:

Flight 34 – hosting area high school students for events and flying experiences to inspire them to consider a career in the exciting world of aviation.

hosting area high school students for events and flying experiences to inspire them to consider a career in the exciting world of aviation. STEM Aviation Program – providing schools and students with the necessary equipment to enhance existing programs at Title 1 schools in Orlando and his hometown of Atlanta.

– providing schools and students with the necessary equipment to enhance existing programs at Title 1 schools in Orlando and his hometown of Atlanta. Community Events – collaboration with organizations such as Boys to Men Mentoring to provide guidance to young students needing positive role models.

collaboration with organizations such as Boys to Men Mentoring to provide guidance to young students needing positive role models. Holiday Events – ensuring that families in need enjoy a better holiday season with Thanksgiving turkey giveaways and Christmas gift and coat giveaways.

– ensuring that families in need enjoy a better holiday season with Thanksgiving turkey giveaways and Christmas gift and coat giveaways. Basketball Camps – beyond teaching student athletes ways to improve their game on the court, he includes education sessions such as financial literacy into the camp to assist them off the court.





Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group