Local

Orlando man accused of shooting 2 people in Sanford surrenders himself to Winter Haven police

By Jason Kelly, WFTV.com

Sanford Police Department

By Jason Kelly, WFTV.com

SANFORD, Fla. — A 51-year-old Orlando man who shot two people Sunday morning at a Sanford apartment complex surrendered to Winter Haven police on Monday, the Sanford Police Department said.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Investigators said that they arrested Santana Sutton in connection with the shooting that happened at about 7:30 a.m. Sunday on Barewood Lane in the MAA Twin Lakes apartment complex.

Police said that Sutton got into an argument with Lakechia Jackson -- his ex-girlfriend -- outside of her apartment.

Read: Police: 2 people shot in Sanford

They said that Jackson and James William were both shot and taken to a hospital.

Investigators said that Sutton turned himself in to the Winter Haven Police Department.

Read: Mount Dora park shooting: See surveillance video

He was arrested on the following charges: two counts of attempted murder, armed burglary and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

See a map of the shooting scene below:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Jason Kelly

Jason Kelly, WFTV.com

Jason Kelly joined WFTV Channel 9 in 2014. He serves as the station's Digital Executive Producer.

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read