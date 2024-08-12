Orlando man accused of shooting 2 people in Sanford surrenders himself to Winter Haven police

SANFORD, Fla. — A 51-year-old Orlando man who shot two people Sunday morning at a Sanford apartment complex surrendered to Winter Haven police on Monday, the Sanford Police Department said.
Investigators said that they arrested Santana Sutton in connection with the shooting that happened at about 7:30 a.m. Sunday on Barewood Lane in the MAA Twin Lakes apartment complex.
Police said that Sutton got into an argument with Lakechia Jackson -- his ex-girlfriend -- outside of her apartment.
They said that Jackson and James William were both shot and taken to a hospital.
Investigators said that Sutton turned himself in to the Winter Haven Police Department.
He was arrested on the following charges: two counts of attempted murder, armed burglary and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
See a map of the shooting scene below:
