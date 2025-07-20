Orlando man arrested for driving at 155 mph on I-4

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said A 20-year-old Orlando man was arrested Saturday morning for driving at 155 miles per hour on Interstate 4 near Altamonte Springs, 95 mph over the speed limit.

Documents state that the incident occurred around 1:00 a.m. when a Trooper was conducting speed enforcement on I-4 and saw a car speeding in the eastbound express lanes. The driver, Octavius L. Hunt, Jr., was stopped and arrested for dangerous excessive speed and exhibition of speed.

The arrest report says that the Dodge Challenger’s exhaust sounded as if it was at full throttle, indicating an attempt to accelerate further.

Hunt’s car was impounded for 30 days under Florida’s street racing statutes. Hunt claimed he was only traveling at 80 miles per hour, but FHP said the radar indicated a speed of 155 mph.

FHP said Hunt had three passengers in the vehicle at the time of the arrest.

