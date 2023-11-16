Orlando man dies after single-vehicle crash in south Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man was killed in a crash in Orange County Thursday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers were called to the intersection of Orangewood Blvd. and Parkview Lake Drive just after 8:45 a.m. Thursday for reports of a single-vehicle crash.

According to FHP, the driver of a 2024 Honda HRV was headed northbound on Orangewood Blvd. approaching Parkview Lake Drive in the inside lane when they ran off the roadway to the left and entered the median before colliding with a curb.

The SUV continued traveling in a northwesterly direction in the median until it collided head-on with a tree.

The driver, identified only as a 58-year-old man from Orlando, was taken to Dr. Phillips Hospital and pronounced dead there.

The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation.

©2023 Cox Media Group