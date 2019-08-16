Orlando man says God led him to lost GoPro that recorded man's final moments

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando man told Channel 9 he found a lost GoPro camera containing an SD card that recorded the final moments of the life of a 22-year-old man who drowned at a Tennessee waterfall in 2017.
Rich Aloha said he found the camera while scuba diving at the waterfall and called Richard Ragland's grieving parents to notify them of his discovery.
Related Headlines
Aloha, a treasure hunter and aspiring YouTube star, said he spotted the camera in muck.
TRENDING NOW:
- HOA asks Army veteran to remove Puerto Rican flag at Kissimmee home
- Man convicted of killing parents, brother over Bulgarian web cam girl gets life sentence
- Florida mother angry over rezoning threatens to shoot up school, deputies say
- ‘It's disgusting': UCF student claims stranger sent her explicit photo through AirDrop app
"I had about 1500 PSI left of air when I was about to get out of the water, but something made me feel impressed," he said. "I would say God made me feel impressed to keep searching."
The camera's glass was shattered, but the SD card in it was still functional.
"It was such a sad thing to know that he had met his fate that day at the waterfall," Aloha said.
Read: Treasure hunter finds memory card from GoPro containing man's last moments; returns to parents
He said he traveled to Atlanta to deliver the SD card to Ragland's parents in person.
"All of his footage is on there," said Robin McCrear, Ragland's mother. "It was like an out-of-body experience."
Aloha said that of all the iPhones, watches and money he has found while diving, the GoPro camera has been the most meaningful.
Watch the full interview below:
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}