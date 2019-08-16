  • Orlando man says God led him to lost GoPro that recorded man's final moments

    By: Jason Kelly , Len Kiese

    ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando man told Channel 9 he found a lost GoPro camera containing an SD card that recorded the final moments of the life of a 22-year-old man who drowned at a Tennessee waterfall in 2017.

    Rich Aloha said he found the camera while scuba diving at the waterfall and called Richard Ragland's grieving parents to notify them of his discovery.

    Aloha, a treasure hunter and aspiring YouTube star, said he spotted the camera in muck.

    "I had about 1500 PSI left of air when I was about to get out of the water, but something made me feel impressed," he said. "I would say God made me feel impressed to keep searching."

    The camera's glass was shattered, but the SD card in it was still functional.

    "It was such a sad thing to know that he had met his fate that day at the waterfall," Aloha said.

    He said he traveled to Atlanta to deliver the SD card to Ragland's parents in person.

    "All of his footage is on there," said Robin McCrear, Ragland's mother. "It was like an out-of-body experience."

    Aloha said that of all the iPhones, watches and money he has found while diving, the GoPro camera has been the most meaningful.

