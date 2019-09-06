Orlando man says someone set an American flag at his home on fire

ORLANDO, Fla. - A 45-year-old man said someone ignited a U.S. flag attached to the porch of his Wadeview Park home last week, the Orlando Police Department said.
Police said they were called at about 5 p.m. Aug. 30 to the home at East Kaley Street near South Mills Avenue after the man reported that his American flag had been burned hours earlier.
After noticing the flag had been burned, he said he reviewed surveillance footage that showed another man approaching his home at about 12:45 a.m. and setting the flag ablaze before walking away, a police report said.
The incident remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
