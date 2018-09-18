0 Orlando McDonald's workers to join nationwide strike protesting sexual harassment

ORLANDO, Fla. - Many McDonald's employees across the country will walk out Tuesday in the middle of the lunch rush to protest the company's sexual harassment policy.

The walkout was called by members of Fight for $15 Women's Committees. The Orlando McDonald's walkout will occur at noon the restaurant on International Drive.

“The strike comes four months after McDonald's workers in Orlando and across the country, with support from the TIME'S UP Legal Defense Fund, filed 10 charges with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) detailing widespread sexual harassment at the company,” a news release said.

"We're not getting treated right,” McDonald’s employee Ashley Reddick said.

Hundreds of McDonald’s employees in 10 different cities around the country will strike during lunchtime. It's their way of confronting what they said is their employer's failure to respond to complaints of widespread groping, lewd comments and propositions for sex in the workplace.

"I've seen coworkers touching coworkers, followed to the bathroom, being disrespected," Reddick said.

Reddick has worked at a local McDonald's restaurant for more than three years, and she said she was tired of the disrespect she regularly experienced at her job.

“It's really important because I have a daughter and I don't want her going through the same thing I’m going through,” Reddick said.

She's said it's hard to greet customers with a smile when you're being objectified by your superiors.

“It's all of them. It's managers, coworkers, all of them, Reddick said. "They’re going to hear us today. I want them to hear us. I ain't going to be quiet until they hear us."

McDonald's released this statement to the Associated Press, “We have policies, procedures and training in place that are specifically designed to prevent sexual harassment at our company and company-owned restaurants, and we firmly believe that our franchisees share this commitment.”

© 2018 Cox Media Group.