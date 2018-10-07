Orlando mother charged in connection with 2-year-old son's death back in jail

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando mother is back in jail nearly a month after she was arrested in connection with her 2-year-old son’s death, jail booking logs show.
Victoria Toth, 24, was arrested in September on charges of killing her son, Jayce Martin, police said.
She was released on bail soon thereafter, but was booked back into the Orange County jail Saturday night.
Toth’s bail bondsman has not responded to questions regarding why she was booked back into jail.
An arrest report said that Jayce was malnourished and bruised when police found his body in a home on Bethune Drive in July. They also found fist-sized holes in the bedroom wall, the report said.
The report said that the officers found a “broken toilet lid and broken toilet seat in the bathroom located within this bedroom. The toilet lid and seat appeared to be clean, indicating this may be from a recent struggle or fight.”
Jayce’s death was ruled a homicide, and his cause of death was peritonitis, which is an inflammation of the lining of the abdomen. The certificate also listed "blunt force trauma to the abdomen."
