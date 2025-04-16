Local

Orlando Neighborhood named ‘Neighborhood Watch of the Year

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com
ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando neighborhood has been named “Neighborhood Watch of the Year for 2024.

The Ventura Country Club was gifted with a sign to commemorate their award.

In 2024, Ventura Country Club hosted four neighborhood watch meetings and has a strong relationship with the Orlando Police Department.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer presented the sign to the neighborhood.

