Orlando Neighborhood named ‘Neighborhood Watch of the Year

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando neighborhood has been named “Neighborhood Watch of the Year for 2024.

The Ventura Country Club was gifted with a sign to commemorate their award.

In 2024, Ventura Country Club hosted four neighborhood watch meetings and has a strong relationship with the Orlando Police Department.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer presented the sign to the neighborhood.

