Orlando nightclub shooting suspect argues self-defense based on new video

ORLANDO, Fla. — A man accused in a deadly shooting outside an Orlando nightclub in February is asking to be released from jail after new video evidence emerged.

The footage shows Jean Borja was inside his car when he fired the shot that killed Julian Cruz outside the Savoy Nightclub.

While initial police reports stated the suspect retrieved a weapon from his vehicle to shoot the victim, the newly released video shows a physical altercation preceded the gunfire.

The conflict began when Cruz and his partner accused Borja of speeding. They alleged the suspect nearly struck the partner with his vehicle just outside the nightclub. This accusation led to a physical altercation in the middle of the Ivanhoe district.

During the fight, Cruz and his partner took Borja to the ground. Following the struggle, video shows the suspect got up and walked to his vehicle. He entered the car before Cruz and his partner followed him to the door.

Investigators testified that the partner of Cruz was partially inside the car when the shot was fired. This evidence provides a different perspective than the initial police report, which stated Borja retrieved a gun from his car and then shot the victim.

The attorney for Borja is exploring a Stand Your Ground case. The defense maintains that the circumstances of the incident qualify as self-defense.

Prosecutors argue that the suspect initiated the incident by pulling his car over to confront the couple. They contend that because he started the confrontation, the incident should not qualify as self-defense.

Additionally, prosecutors say the victim and his partner were attempting to close the car door rather than enter the vehicle when Borja fired the weapon.

Borja is currently requesting to be released from jail while the legal proceedings continue. Courts will evaluate the self-defense claims alongside the new video evidence.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group