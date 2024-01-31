Orlando nonprofit damaged by Hurricane Ian celebrates big upgrade to low-cost grocery store

ORLANDO, Fla. — Imagine having to choose between putting food on the table and keeping a roof over your head.

That’s the harsh reality for hundreds of families in Orlando who are living below the poverty line.

But a big upgrade at one Central Florida nonprofit will make it easier for some families to afford groceries.

United Against Poverty serves people living in poverty by providing crisis care and social services.

Its grocery store is its biggest draw.

United Against Poverty grocery store (WFTV staff)

But that took a major hit during Hurricane Ian. The storm ruined the store’s freezers and coolers.

Which meant access to affordable protein, dairy, and other essentials was no longer possible.

Starting Wednesday, more than 16 months after the storm, that will change.

Thanks to a nearly $1 million contribution from City of Orlando, Orange County and corporate partners — United Against Poverty will boast a brand new freezer section.

United Against Poverty grocery store (WFTV staff)

Savings are up to 70% off retail prices, and customers we talked to said product variety is good.

The member share grocery program is open six days a week.

The only requirement to enroll is that participants be under the 200% federal poverty line.

The store is located at 150 West Michigan Street in Orlando.

For more information on how to apply, click here.

