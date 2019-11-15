Orlando officer charged, relieved of duty after allegedly striking vehicle with 2-by-4 board

ORLANDO, Fla. - Charges have been filed against an officer with the Orlando Police Department after he allegedly damaged a stranger's car with a 2-by-4 board while on duty.
Sources tell Channel 9 that the incident happened when Officer Gabriel Pagan was out of his car talking to someone with a 2-by-4 board. The man left, but Officer Pagan took the board he had with him.
Officers were on their way back to the station when they stopped to see if he needed assistance with the stop. After they left, Pagan allegedly took the board and struck the windshield of a nearby vehicle. The glass broke, and hit people inside the vehicle.
The State Attorney's Office told Channel 9 they officially charged Pagan with a felony in connection to the incident.
Pagan has been relieved with pay of his law enforcement authority and duties, according to the Orlando Police Department
He had been employed with the department since 2016.
The incident remains under investigation.
