Orlando pastor’s “Fatherless No More” initiative gains national attention for mentoring young men

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando pastor Timothy Johnson is attracting national recognition for his initiative “Fatherless No More,” which supports men in becoming better fathers and leading positive lives.

Johnson, senior pastor at World Outreach Center in Orlando, runs a basketball program at Rikers Island in New York as part of his initiative.

The program seeks to introduce young men to a different way of life and has been recognized for lowering violence at the jail.

Timothy Johnson appeared on Good Morning America to discuss his efforts with the initiative.

The “Fatherless No More” initiative aims to support young men who grow up without father figures by providing guidance and assistance to help them lead more fulfilling lives.

