Orlando picked as best place to retire in the U.S. by online survey

ORLANDO, Fla. — There’s good news for anyone planning to retire in Orlando.

A new survey found that “The City Beautiful” is the perfect place.

WalletHub compared the cost of living, quality of healthcare, and activities in 180 U.S. cities and found Orlando is the number one city for people to retire in.

Watch: Clark Howard explains to how save for retirement

Miami came in second, while Tampa placed fourth, and Fort Lauderdale came in fifth.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group