Orlando police arrest 16-year-old accused of shooting gel gun at people in Baldwin Park

ORLANDO, Fla. — Detectives in Orlando are looking for more victims after arresting a teenager who is accused of shooting pedestrians with gel pellets.

Officials said responded to the Baldwin Park area on Tuesday after reports of juveniles driving and shooting at people.

Witnesses told police the teens were targeting people walking on the sidewalks.

See: Parents enraged after Marion County park covered in racist, antisemitic graffiti

Police said they arrested a 16-year-old who admitted to using an “Orbeez” type gel gun.

That’s a toy gun that fires a gel ball that can leave a nasty welt.

Watch: Loved ones organize vigil for father shot, killed on Marion County school grounds

The teen is facing five aggravated battery charges.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group