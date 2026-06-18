Orlando police arrest 3 juveniles during probation check operation

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department and the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice conducted probation checks on youth in Orlando.

Police said officers contacted 48 juveniles during the operation.

Three arrested in Youth probabtion check

According to OPD, the checks resulted in three arrests for probation violations and three custody orders.

Police said the operation was part of an effort to maintain accountability and support community safety.

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