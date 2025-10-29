Orlando Police arrest man following burglary at Dr. Phillips High School

ORLANDO, Fla. — A burglary occurred at Dr. Phillips High School in Orlando on the night of October 27, 2025, leading to the arrest of Madoche S. Armand.

The Orlando Police Department responded to a commercial burglary at the high school located at 6500 Turkey Lake Rd after a witness, Erin Lawrence, reported the incident.

Lawrence, who works at the school, observed a suspect attempting to enter the administration building and immediately called 9-1-1.“I heard the door jiggling and saw a card in the door lock,” Lawrence stated in her report.

Upon arrival, officers found the administration building’s front desk drawers open and two empty Beats headphone cases on the floor.

An officer later detained Armand, who matched the suspect’s description, near the school premises.

Armand was found with several debit cards and a gift card in his pockets, which were noted during the investigation.

Armand faces charges of burglary of an occupied structure, petit theft, and unlawful possession of personal identification information as the investigation continues.

