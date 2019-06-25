Orlando police arrest man accused of raping woman at gunpoint

ORLANDO, Fla. - Officials have arrested a man they believe is responsible for sexually battering a woman at gunpoint near Orange Blossom Trail.
A woman told police that she was walking north on Orange Blossom Trail in the early hours of June 12 when the man, later identified as 31-year-old Rovial Walker, threatened her with a firearm and attacked her.
Related Headlines
Surveillance video showed the man taking the woman from an industrial area where they believe the assault took place.
In provided sketches and surveillance of the area, officials described Walker wearing a black hoodie, black jeans and yellow shorts underneath his jeans.
Walker faces charges of sexual battery with a deadly weapon, robbery with a firearm, kidnapping, aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony and false imprisonment.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}