Orlando Police arrest suspect in murder of Ocoee H.S. football star

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Police have made an arrest in the homicide of Ocoee football star Dexter A. Rentz.

Christopher Burke was arrested Wednesday and is charged with second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit second-degree murder.

On April 25, 2020 police responded to a shooting at Elese Street and Deerock Drive in the Carver Shores neighborhood.

Four individuals were shot, three suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while Rentz who was transported to the hospital did not survive his injuries.

“(We) don’t believe it will be random from what the evidence shoes. However, I don’t know who was specifically targeted,” said Sgt. Joe Capece.

Rentz had committed to play for the University of Louisville.

His story had such an impact on the community that Shaquille O’Neal offered and paid for the funeral costs for Rentz and his family.

