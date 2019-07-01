Orlando police crack down on motorcyclists, issue 143 citations over weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. - More than 200 motorcyclists hit the streets of downtown Orlando over the weekend, and Orlando police said they were there to meet them, handing out more than 140 citations.
Police said the latest motorcycle event, called Epic2K19 Motorcycle Ride, happened at ACE Café.
Last year, police said the same event had riders "committing numerous civil and criminal infractions." This time, police said, they had a plan to keep things civil by staking out the event and getting in place early.
"We want riders to come out and enjoy themselves, but we want them to do it legally and safely,” Sgt. John Keefe said.
OPD partnered with Florida state troopers and Orange County deputies, and together, they issued 143 citations – some of them for more than $1,000.
Police said there were also five misdemeanor arrests and one felony arrest tied to the event.
Officers said the felony arrest was for reckless driving on Colonial Drive. But, Keefe said, things could have been much worse.
"I think the reason we were so successful is because we were preemptive," he said.
Keefe said the department plans to use the same tactic with similar events in the future.
