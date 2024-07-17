Orlando Police Department works to help homeless population

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department continues to enforce laws and provide services to the homeless population.

The Homeless Intervention Unit has worked with the Hope Team and other partners over the last seven months to help over 15,000 people.

A little over 2% of the encounters with law enforcement led to arrests. Two individuals were arrested for attempted murder in the Ivanhoe area.

But this is not the only job for the unit.

Officers also work with nonprofits for programs that offer medical care, shelter, food and security.

“The Homeless Intervention Unit was not created to arrest homeless people,” Smith said. “Our officers are providing thousands of individuals with resources from community partners. There are the few who get arrested for committing a crime.”

