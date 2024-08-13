Orlando police escort fallen officer Kevin Valencia’s children to school

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police showed support to the children of a fallen officer on their first day of school.

Officer Kevin Valencia’s former squad met with his children as they returned to the classroom.

Valencia was shot in the line of duty while responding to a hostage situation in 2018.

He died of his injuries in 2021.

Law enforcement has made it a tradition to join Valencia’s family on the first day of school.

A section of Kirkman Road was renamed earlier this year to honor his life and service to the community.

The Orlando police are not the only first responders who stepped in to take a child to school on Monday.

Members of the Orlando Fire Department also gave a warm send-off to the daughter of a firefighter who is battling cancer in the hospital.

The children of fallen Officer Kevin Valencia were surprised on their first day of school by their father's former squad to help them get the year off on the right foot. Officer Valencia was shot in the line of duty in 2018 and succumbed to his injuries in 2021. pic.twitter.com/LRLYiTddQT — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) August 12, 2024

