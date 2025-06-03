Orlando police investigate overnight shooting that sent 1 to hospital

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police in Orlando are investigating an overnight shooting that sent one person to a hospital.

The shooting happened around 11:50 p.m. Monday in the 2800 block of Willie Mays Parkway.

Police said a victim was found shot and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Dozens of officers were seen collecting evidence and talking to potential witnesses at the crime scene.

Investigators have not released any information about what led to the shooting or a possible suspect.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

